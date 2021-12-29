Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

