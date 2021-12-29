Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,669. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

