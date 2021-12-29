Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $29.97. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 329 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.76.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

