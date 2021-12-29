Flamingo Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.94 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $52.55 million and $11.94 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.92 or 0.07749671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,834.87 or 1.00044916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00072896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007786 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

