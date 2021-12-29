Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 202,200 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202,200 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $36,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 692.8% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 34,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 409,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after buying an additional 77,965 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 124,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

