Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $252.27 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,034,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,865 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.88% of AMETEK worth $252,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $146.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $146.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

