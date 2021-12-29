Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Ferrari by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Ferrari by 1.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Ferrari by 2.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

RACE stock opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.38 and a 200 day moving average of $227.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

