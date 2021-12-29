Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 3,580,700 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 74,226.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $261,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $86.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,267,428 shares of company stock valued at $103,209,568. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.