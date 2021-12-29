Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 548,569 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548,569 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises about 2.1% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.07% of Wix.com worth $723,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,175,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,498,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,654,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,258,000 after buying an additional 244,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $155.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.27. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.00 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.63.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

