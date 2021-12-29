Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863,413 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises about 3.8% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 3.93% of Pinterest worth $1,292,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,652 shares of company stock worth $25,817,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

