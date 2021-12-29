Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 296,006 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,686,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,006 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $88,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 535,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,096,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 438.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 85,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 69,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

