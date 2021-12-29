Flow (FLOW) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Flow has a market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $59.91 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $8.71 or 0.00018345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.31 or 0.07859321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,613.45 or 1.00288927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00073163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.