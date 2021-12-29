Fluent (FLNT) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Fluent to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluent and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -12.47 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.37

Fluent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fluent and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fluent Competitors 131 578 634 11 2.39

Fluent currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 40.10%. Given Fluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fluent beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

