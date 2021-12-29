Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

