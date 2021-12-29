Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.
FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
