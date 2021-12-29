Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flywire Corporation is a payments enablement and software company. It combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers. Flywire Corporation is based in BOSTON. “

Get Flywire alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.90.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,400 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $189,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,750 shares of company stock worth $16,739,711 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flywire (FLYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.