Forest Oil (OTCMKTS:SOGCQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Forest Oil Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOGCQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Forest Oil shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 201,400 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Forest Oil (OTCMKTS:SOGCQ)

Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly Forest Oil Corporation, is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company operates through the oil and gas exploration and production segment.

