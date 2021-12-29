Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $25,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.21.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.