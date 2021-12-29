Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 601,360 shares.The stock last traded at $136.48 and had previously closed at $134.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.21.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $142.96.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,299,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,854,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.