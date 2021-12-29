Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 27.4% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.