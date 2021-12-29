Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 27.4% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

