Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 44,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,463,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $338,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Franklin Resources by 105.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 17,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $9,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

BEN traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 52,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,973. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.