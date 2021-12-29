Freemont Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 467 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $400.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.14 and a 200-day moving average of $407.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

