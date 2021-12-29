FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.76. 78,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) by 143.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,636 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

