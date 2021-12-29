FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Lifted to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCEL. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

FCEL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 2,180,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,218,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 4.75.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $72,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

