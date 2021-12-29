Fuse Network Reaches Market Cap of $15.49 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $817,934.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.17 or 0.07835171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00073586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,109.71 or 0.99836442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051388 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

