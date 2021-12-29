GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 4.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $145.42. 44,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,590,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.10 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in GameStop by 41.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter valued at $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in GameStop during the second quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in GameStop by 327.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 55,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

