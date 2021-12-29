GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.20

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 17200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on GCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 0.84.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

