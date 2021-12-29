Geeq Hits Market Cap of $9.51 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001798 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $811,525.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006933 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,372,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

