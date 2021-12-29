Genesis Shards Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $43,108.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059618 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.50 or 0.07857311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.22 or 0.99843387 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00051547 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

