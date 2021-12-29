George Laverne Wilson Buys 4,021 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NX opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 50.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

