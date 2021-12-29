Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $39.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.55 million to $39.67 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $154.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $154.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $164.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.64. 5,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,325. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $34.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 93.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

