Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gibraltar have underperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given lackluster results for third-quarter 2021. Earnings and net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26% and 2%, respectively. Despite 24.5% year-over-year growth in the top line, the bottom line fell 7.1% due to steepened materials and transportation inflation as well as heightened supply chain issues. Adjusted operating margin also contracted 310 basis points (bps) year over year. Based on the ongoing business dynamics, Gibraltar reduced its adjusted earnings guidance to $2.95-$3.06 per share. The downside is mainly due to the current cost environment, supply chain disruptions, incremental costs along with potential labor and productivity impacts associated with future COVID mandates.”

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,175,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,241,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after acquiring an additional 116,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

