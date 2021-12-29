Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

GIL opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

