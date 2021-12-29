Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.30

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $10.08. Glencore shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 111,551 shares.

GLNCY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

