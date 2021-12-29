Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.34. 5,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 625,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

The stock has a market cap of $820.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,286 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 600,857 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $10,845,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $6,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

