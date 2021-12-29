Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.42. 5,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 19,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,213,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter.

