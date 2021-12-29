GlobalBoost-Y One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $359,649.24 and approximately $40.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

