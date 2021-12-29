GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Gap Up to $76.00

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.00, but opened at $79.39. GoDaddy shares last traded at $80.95, with a volume of 25,436 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.39.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in GoDaddy by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

