goeasy (TSE:GSY) Shares Down 0.8%

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$176.00 and last traded at C$176.44. 4,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 68,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$177.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSY. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$215.88.

The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$185.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$181.31.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 11.9399995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

