Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $1.62 on Monday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

