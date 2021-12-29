Goldcoin Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $28,391.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00313028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,791,108 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

