Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 325460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$131.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

