Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 109,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Silvermines project comprising 18 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 598 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 25 PLs totalling 707 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising 2 PLs that covers approximately 70 square kilometers situated in Ireland.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.