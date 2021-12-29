Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 28.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GFED traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

