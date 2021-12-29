GWM Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 33.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 57.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 17.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 33.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

SCCO stock opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

