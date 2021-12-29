Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Insider Michael S. Levy Sells 6,687 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) insider Michael S. Levy sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $10,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

