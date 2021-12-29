Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.44. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 111,453 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.
About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
