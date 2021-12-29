Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.44. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 111,453 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

