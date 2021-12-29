Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,821 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises about 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 702,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 233,109 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 174,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.