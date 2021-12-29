Hancock Whitney Corp Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 784,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $609.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $643.25 and its 200 day moving average is $586.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

