Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after acquiring an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $368.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

