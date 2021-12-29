Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 2,919 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.58 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

